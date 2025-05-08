The Office Providers Launches Extensive Frankfurt Office Space Directory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKFURT, Germany, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses become more mobile and adapt to a new global playing field, The Office Providers has introduced a new tool that simplifies how businesses access and compare flexible office space in Frankfurt.

The directory profiles international providers like Fora and Spaces, and European and Frankfurt office providers offering private serviced offices, managed office spaces, coworking spaces, and other flexibly occupied workspaces.

Each profile listing is curated to include key factors like location, pricing models, contract flexibility, and service inclusions to assist in comparing available workspace options in the German city.

Mike Gardener, Founder and CEO of The Office Providers, said:“Relatively recently, following Brexit, businesses and organisations learned the importance of being agile. For instance, it was no longer appropriate for a European agency to be headquartered in the UK capital, so they had to find a new European base quickly.

“We recognised the need for a central point where people can compare flexible office space and find something best suited to their needs. Frankfurt is increasingly popular with various sectors, including banking and finance. It is home to so many financial institutions that the German city has earned the moniker 'Bankfurt'.

“Also, as the flexible office space and workspace market in Frankfurt matures, more businesses are committing to flexible office space long term.”

In April, investment company BlackRock advised that it could not find office space quickly enough in London for its 3,000-desk requirement, so it immediately expanded its search parameters to include a handful of European cities, including Frankfurt.

Following the announcement of adaptations to historic inter-country trade deals, other companies from diverse sectors are readying themselves for potential office moves to more business-friendly geographies.

Mike Gardener added:“The market has evolved to offer ESG-considered, client-branded, tailored spaces with enterprise-grade amenities and outsourced facilities management. Our aim is to aggregate these into one place, enabling companies to easily find the right flexible space for them.”

