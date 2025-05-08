Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (Mofs) Market Report 2025-2035 | MOF Technologies Unlock Trillion-Dollar Potential In Green Energy And Clean Air Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The burgeoning field of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) is set for explosive growth, moving from academic research to industrial applications. Despite over 100,000 MOF structures synthesized globally, commercial penetration is minimal, yet prospects are bright. The MOF market is projected to grow 30% annually, potentially reaching several billion dollars by 2035. Key growth drivers include environmental regulations, industrial decarbonization efforts, and energy efficiency demands. Carbon capture, representing the most promising application, is led by companies like Svante and Mosaic Materials, showcasing MOFs' potential to capture CO2 efficiently. Water harvesting, gas storage, and chemical separations are other significant segments. Despite manufacturing and cost challenges, advancements are paving the way for wider adoption.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) represent one of the most promising classes of advanced materials developed in recent decades, characterized by their tunable porous structures, exceptional surface areas, and customizable chemical functionalities. Despite over 100,000 MOF structures having been synthesized in laboratories worldwide, commercial market penetration remains limited, with only a handful of products successfully reaching commercialization.

The global MOF market is currently experiencing a critical transition from academic research to industrial application. Market estimates suggest the industry is growing at approximately 30% annually, with projected revenues reaching several hundred million dollars by 2035 as key applications mature. The primary drivers for this growth include increasing environmental regulations, industrial decarbonization initiatives, water scarcity challenges, and energy efficiency mandates.

Carbon capture represents the largest and most promising market segment for MOFs. Companies including Svante, Nuada, Mosaic Materials, and AspiraDAC are developing MOF-based solutions for both point-source capture and direct air capture (DAC). Svante's implementation of CALF-20, a zinc-based MOF manufactured by BASF, has demonstrated the ability to capture approximately one tonne of CO? daily from cement plant flue gas, highlighting the commercial viability of MOF-based carbon capture technologies.

Water harvesting and HVAC applications constitute another significant market segment. Companies such as WaHa, AirJoule, and Transaera are leveraging MOFs' superior water adsorption properties, which can generate up to 0.7 liters per kilogram of MOF daily even in arid conditions. MOF-303, an aluminum-based framework, has been successfully tested in Death Valley, demonstrating practical application in extreme environments.

Chemical separation and purification represent a third major application area, where MOFs offer potentially significant energy savings compared to traditional methods. The selective separation of gases like CO?/CH?, propylene/propane, and refrigerant reclamation are showing commercial promise, with companies like UniSieve demonstrating MOF-based membrane technology capable of separating propylene to 99.5% purity.

The gas storage market has seen early commercial success with NuMat Technologies' ION-X cylinders, which store hazardous gases sub-atmospherically for the semiconductor industry. This application addresses critical safety concerns in electronics manufacturing by reducing the risks associated with high-pressure storage of toxic gases.

Despite promising applications, significant barriers to broader market adoption remain. Manufacturing challenges include scaling production from laboratory grams to industrial tonnes while maintaining consistent material properties. High production costs compared to conventional adsorbents present economic hurdles, though costs are decreasing as manufacturing scales up. Processing steps including forming, shaping, and activation add complexity, while real-world testing and regulatory compliance further extend development timelines.

The current MOF manufacturing landscape includes approximately 50 companies worldwide, with production capacity concentrated among a few key players. BASF has established multi-hundred-tonne annual production capacity using batch synthesis methods, while NuMat Technologies reports capacity approaching 300 tonnes annually at its U.S. facilities. Specialized manufacturers like Promethean Particles and novoMOF focus on scaled production of tailored MOF formulations.

Looking ahead, the MOF market is poised for accelerated growth as manufacturing techniques mature and costs decrease. The convergence of environmental pressures, regulatory drivers, and technological advancements is creating favorable conditions for expanded commercialization. The industry's evolution from fundamental research to commercial deployment follows patterns seen in other advanced materials, where decades-long development cycles eventually lead to widespread market adoption when critical technical and economic thresholds are crossed.

The "Global Market for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2025-2035" report provides an in-depth analysis of how MOFs are transitioning from scientific curiosity to commercial reality, with detailed examination of manufacturing processes, downstream applications, and market opportunities. The global MOF market is poised for significant growth, with projected revenues reaching several billion dollars by 2035, driven primarily by applications in carbon capture, water harvesting, gas storage, and chemical separations.

The report examines how MOFs' exceptional properties-including record-breaking surface areas exceeding 7,000 m/g, tunable pore sizes, and customizable chemical functionalities-are enabling solutions to some of society's most pressing environmental and industrial challenges.

Report contents include:



Executive Summary : Comprehensive overview of current MOF markets, technological developments (2021-2025), technical challenges, cost considerations, and market forecasts to 2035

Detailed Introduction to MOFs : Analysis of structures, properties, and comparisons with competing porous materials including zeolites, COFs, and POPs

Manufacturing Processes and Challenges : Evaluation of 14 synthesis methods including solvothermal, hydrothermal, electrochemical, and mechanochemical approaches

Industrial Manufacturing Assessment : Detailed comparison of batch vs. continuous production methods, downstream processing requirements, and current global production capacities

Comprehensive Market Analysis : Factors driving MOF demand, value chain examination, and commercial product availability

Cost-Benefit Analysis : Production costs, current pricing structures, and economic viability across applications

Application-Specific Sections : In-depth analysis of 15 key application areas including:



Carbon capture, removal, and storage (both DAC and point source)



Gas storage and transport systems



Chemical separation and purification



Water harvesting and atmospheric moisture capture



HVAC and thermal management applications



Catalysis and chemical transformation



Biomedical applications (drug delivery, antibacterials, biosensors)



Energy storage and conversion systems



Sensor technologies and detection systems



Optical and imaging applications



Quantum computing and advanced electronic applications

Agricultural applications

Application Analysis Framework : Each application section includes:



Material properties relevant to the application



Current and emerging commercial applications



Technical and economic limitations



Supply chain considerations and bottlenecks



SWOT analysis of MOF implementation

Profiles of key market players and technology developments

Global Market Forecasts 2025-2035 :



Total market revenue projections with conservative and high-growth scenarios



Market segmentation by material demand (mass)



Revenue forecasts by end-use application

Regional market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Patent Landscape Analysis : Examination of global MOF patent applications, sector-specific patenting activity, and regional intellectual property trends

Comprehensive Company Profiles : Detailed profiles of 46 active companies in the MOF space, including startups, established manufacturers, and end-users



Manufacturing capabilities and production capacities



Technology offerings and commercial products



Strategic positioning and market focus Development pipelines and commercial partnerships.

The report combines primary research, including interviews with industry leaders and technology developers, with extensive secondary research to provide the most comprehensive analysis of the MOF market available. With over 50 tables and figures, the report offers unparalleled data visualization of market trends, technology comparisons, and growth projections.

This essential industry guide helps stakeholders navigate the complex landscape of MOF commercialization, identifying market opportunities, technological bottlenecks, and strategic investment areas to capitalize on this emerging materials revolution. Whether you're a materials manufacturer, end-user industry, investor, or research institution, this report provides critical intelligence for strategic decision-making in the rapidly evolving MOF market space.

Companies Profiled Include:



AirJoule

AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.

Atoco

Atomis Inc.

Avnos

BASF SE

Captivate Technology Ltd

Carbon Infinity Limited

CSIRO

Daikin

Disruptive Materials AB

EnergyX

ExxonMobil

Framergy Inc.

Green Science Alliance

H2MOF

Immaterial Ltd

Lantha Sensors

Matrix Sensors Inc.

Mitsui Kinzoku

Montana Technologies

Mosaic Materials Inc. (Baker Hughes)

MOFApps AS

MOFLab Pte Ltd

MOFEX Cp. Ltd.

MOFWORX

MOF Circle

Nanoseen

novoMOF AG

Nuada

NuMat Technologies Inc.

Orchestra Scientific S.L. Porous Liquid Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Markets and applications

1.2 Industry developments 2021-2025

1.3 Current technical challenges and limitations

1.4 Cost and Pricing

1.5 Artificial intelligence and machine learning in MOF commercialization

1.6 Market prospects to 2035

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Structure and properties

2.2 Comparison to other porous materials

2.2.1 Zeolites

2.2.2 Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs)

2.2.3 Porous Organic Polymers (POPs)

2.2.4 MOFs vs other solid adsorbents

2.3 Manufacturing Processes

2.4 Industrial Manufacturing of MOFs

2.4.1 Standard batch synthesis

2.4.2 Comparison of different synthesis methods

2.4.3 Solvothermal synthesis

2.4.4 Hydrothermal synthesis

2.4.5 Electrochemical synthesis

2.4.6 Microwave synthesis

2.4.7 Diffusion synthesis

2.4.8 Mechanochemical synthesis

2.4.9 Sonochemical synthesis

2.4.10 Room Temperature synthesis

2.4.11 Spray Pyrolysis

2.4.12 Ionothermal synthesis

2.4.13 Layer-by-layer growth technique

2.4.14 High-throughput robotic methods

2.5 Downstream Processing

2.6 MOF producers and production capacities

3 MARKETS FOR METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS

3.1 Factors driving demand for MOFs

3.2 Market map

3.3 Value chain

3.4 Commercial MOF products

3.5 Cost-benefit analysis

3.6 Chemical separation and purification

3.7 Gas capture, storage and transport

3.8 Carbon Capture, Removal and Storage

3.9 Catalysis

3.10 Coatings

3.11 Biomedicine

3.12 Sensors

3.13 Air and water filtration

3.14 Water harvesting

3.15 Energy storage

3.16 Heat exchangers

3.17 Fuel cells

3.18 Optics and imaging

3.19 HVAC

3.20 Quantum computing

3.21 Agriculture

4 GLOBAL MARKET TO 2035

4.1 Total

4.2 By material demand (mass)

4.3 By end-use market

4.4 By region

5 MOF PATENTS

5.1 Global MOF patent applications

5.2 Patenting by sector

5.3 Patenting by regional authority

6 COMPANY PROFILES (46 IN TOTAL)

7 EX-PRODUCERS

8 DISTRIBUTORS

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900