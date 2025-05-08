$37.2 Bn Urban Air Mobility Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033: Market Set To Soar With Smart City Investments And Government Support, Despite Airspace Congestion Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$37.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Urban Air Mobility - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape
2 Table of Contents
3 List of Tables
4 List of Figures
5 Report Structure
6 Market Characteristics
6.1 General Market Definition
6.2 Summary
6.3 Urban Air Mobility Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
6.4.1 Piloted
6.4.2 Autonomous
6.5 Market Segmentation by Range
6.5.1 Intercity
6.5.2 Intracity
6.6 Market Segmentation by End User
6.6.1 Ride Sharing Companies
6.6.2 Scheduled Operators
6.6.3 E-commerce Companies
6.6.4 Hospitals and Medical Agencies
6.6.5 Private Operators
6.6.6 Other End Users
7 Major Market Trends
7.1 Focus on Innovative Solutions To Transform Urban Air Mobility Operations
7.2 Seamless Integration of Air Vehicles Promises Enhanced Urban Mobility Solutions
7.3 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players
7.4 Launch of New Urban Air Mobility Services To Revolutionize Travel in Traffic-Heavy Cities
8 Urban Air Mobility Market - Macro Economic Scenario
8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Urban Air Mobility Market
8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Urban Air Mobility Market
8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Urban Air Mobility Market
9 Global Market Size and Growth
9.1 Market Size
9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)
9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023
9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023
9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)
9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028
9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028
10 Global Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation
10.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)
10.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation by Range, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)
10.3 Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)
11 Urban Air Mobility Market, Regional and Country Analysis
11.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)
11.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)
Companies Featured
- Airbus SE The Boeing Company Lockheed Martin Corporation United Parcel Service Inc. Deutsche Post DHL Group FedEx Corporation Textron Inc. Amazon's Prime Air drones Uber Technologies, Inc. Skyworks Aeronautics Toyota Motor Joby Aviation FlyBlade (India) Private Limited Sarla Aviation Zhejiang Geely Holding Group EHang Holdings Limited Eve Urban Air Mobility Aviation NDT Services Heston MRO Collins Aerospace Tata Group Asia Cargo Network Alliance Airlines Pty Limited ExecuJet MRO Services AI Engineering Services LTD Dovetail Electric Aviation Air China Limited MRO Japan Corporation Okayama Air Service Co., Ltd. JAPCON Inc. Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. SIA Engineering Company Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) Dassault Aviation SA Rolls-Royce Limited Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI-KLM E&M) HAECO Group Lufthansa Technik AG Sabena technics MRO Holdings Aeroman KLM UK Engineering Limited MTU Aero Engines TAP Maintenance and Engineering Safran S.A. Avia Solutions Group Atitech QOCO Systems SK AeroSafety Group Veryon ITA Airways Volocopter GmbH Pipistrel Group Neva Aerospace Lilium GmbH Embraer American Airlines Vertiko Mobility Horizon Aircraft Redwings S.A. De C.V. SkyDrive Kittyhawk AeroMobil Honeywell Aerospace Technologies Zipline International Inc. Wisk Aero LLC Archer Aviation Southwest Airlines Co. Karem Aircraft Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Beta Technologies United Airlines Helijet International Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. XMobots Avantto Flapper Tecnologia Saudia Group FlyNow Aviation NextNorth Air Mobility ALTANFEETHI The Helicopter Company Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (ADAT) Gulf Air Engineering Titan Air Mobility Welkin Aero Safran Aircraft Engines RwandAir Limited South African Airways Technical (SAAT) Aeronautical Engineers of South Africa (AESL) Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Airstream Airlines Air Cairo
