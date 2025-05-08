U.S. Electric Construction Equipment Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: High Tariff Rates Impact Electric Equipment Imports From China

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electric Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Electric Construction Equipment Market was sized at 441 Units in 2024, and is projected to reach 1,945 Units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 28.06%.



Recent Developments in the U.S. Electric Construction Equipment Market



In 2024, Case Construction Equipment launched its new compact electric wheel loader 12EV in the North American market, including the United States. The machine offers a 23kWh cobalt-free, lithium-ion battery with a payload of 1.15 tons.

Case Construction also launched an electric backhoe loader, Case 580EV, in the North American market in 2024.

Volvo Construction Equipment expanded its electric lineup in North America with a new mid-size electric wheel loader L 120 & excavator & new generation EC230 electric excavator in 2024.

Caterpillar signed a strategic agreement with CRH, a leading building material solution provider in the U.S., for electric trucks and charging solutions in 2024. Bobcat introduced a new electric compact track loader at Equip Expo 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky, in the United States.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Electric excavators accounted for the largest market share in the U.S. electric construction equipment market in 2024. This equipment is extremely flexible and can operate in urban construction & mining sites.

The demand for compact & small-segment excavators is more prominent as compared to medium and large ones. The electrification of large excavators requires a high-capacity battery that will push up the overall price of excavators.

Backhoe loaders and dump trucks have witnessed low electrification rates as these types of equipment have complex structures and are required for special purposes at construction and mining sites. So, contractors don't prefer electric dump trucks & backhoe loaders due to their lower utilization rate.

The U.S. electric construction equipment market witnessed strong growth in the low battery capacity segment as it is cost-efficient and is used in compact equipment.

Favorable government policies and an increasing focus on carbon neutrality goals are driving the U.S. electric construction equipment market growth. The government of major cities in the U.S., such as New York, California & others, planned to completely phase out the use of diesel power equipment for many construction projects initiated from 2025.

The U.S. electric construction equipment market is severely impacted by the high cost of electric construction equipment. In 2024, the U.S. government increased the tariff rate to 100% for imported electric construction equipment from the Chinese market. The government also increased the tariff rate to 25% on lithium batteries imported from China that are used in construction equipment. High tariff rates on imported electric construction equipment from China negatively impact demand for this equipment in the U.S. market as China is one of the leading manufacturers of electric equipment in the world.

Market Trends

The market sees a high electrification rate in compact construction equipment, driven by simpler structures and lower power needs. Electric equipment is notably utilized in sustainable mining practices due to governmental regulations emphasizing environmental impact reduction. The push for sustainable projects and net-zero buildings further fuels the adoption of electric models. Initiatives for fossil fuel-free construction sites gain momentum, with plans to reduce fossil fuel use in federal projects by 90% by 2029, leading to the complete phase-out by 2030.

Government Initiatives

Governmental backing through funding, tax credits, and infrastructure development supports market growth. For instance, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure and $2.5 billion for charging and fueling grants, enhancing the market landscape.

Competitive Landscape



Bobcat and Caterpillar lead the market, showcasing innovative electric machinery. Komatsu, collaborating with Proterra, delves into lithium battery-powered equipment.

Other key players include Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi, Liebherr, and Deere, each playing a significant role in this evolving market.

Key Company Profiles



Bobcat

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

JCB

Kobelco

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

Kubota

Wacker Neuson

John Deere SANY

Other Prominent Vendors



Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Kramer

CASE Construction Equipment

Manitou

MECALAC

Yanmar

Takeuchi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

DEVELON

LiuGong HEVI

Component Suppliers



ABB

Eaton

American Battery Solutions Ecovolta



Key Attributes:

