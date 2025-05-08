403
Top Russian diplomat clarifies reasons behind Moscow trusting Trump
(MENAFN) Russia is willing to continue diplomatic talks with the United States because it views President Donald Trump as fundamentally different from his predecessor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kommersant on Monday.
Lavrov explained that, unlike the UK and EU, the Trump administration is actively seeking to understand the underlying causes of the Ukraine conflict. He blamed the U.S. and European Union for supporting the 2014 coup in Kiev, which he said sparked tensions with Russia.
Lavrov noted that Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s push to bring Ukraine into NATO, calling it a key mistake that contributed to the current war.
When asked whether the Kremlin trusts U.S. negotiators, Lavrov said it would be unwise to dismiss Trump’s outreach. He referenced the first round of peace talks held in Saudi Arabia in February, where U.S. officials acknowledged that not all national interests are aligned and emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary conflict.
According to Lavrov, Trump’s top diplomats—Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz—have signaled a pragmatic approach, prioritizing stability and common-sense diplomacy.
Lavrov emphasized that Russia can recognize the difference between a genuine, mutually beneficial agreement and one designed to manipulate or entrap it. He reiterated that Russia has always been open to fair negotiations.
Trump’s peace efforts have included direct talks with Russia, and his envoy Steve Witkoff recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time this year to advance ceasefire discussions.
