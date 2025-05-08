Dubai's 'The Island' Project Brings Las Vegas Luxury To The Gulf

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai is set to host a $1.2 billion megaproject, 'The Island', featuring three iconic Las Vegas hotel brands: MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria. Located off the coast of Umm Suqeim near the Burj Al Arab, the development is being spearheaded by Wasl Asset Management Group, with construction contracted to China State Construction Engineering Corporation. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.

Spanning 3.5 million square metres, The Island will offer 1,400 hotel rooms and apartments, along with 10 villas. Amenities include a 110-metre-tall entertainment tower, an 800-seat theatre, multiple swimming pools, a beach club, and a 1.2-kilometre corniche lined with cafes, restaurants, and retail outlets. The development aims to attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals and tourists, enhancing Dubai's position as a global luxury destination.

While MGM Resorts International operates casinos in other jurisdictions, no gaming facilities are currently planned for The Island. MGM President and CEO William Hornbuckle has expressed interest in incorporating gaming if regulations permit, noting that the UAE's recent establishment of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority could pave the way for future developments in this area.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?