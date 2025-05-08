Prince El Hassan Opens Conference On Arab Christians In Mashriq

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince El Hassan, President of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS), on Wednesday inaugurated the“Christians in the Arab Levant and the Aspirations of Unity and Enlightenment” conference, organised by the institute.

In his address, Prince El Hassan stressed that freedom of belief and full, equal citizenship are the cornerstones of a modern, inclusive society, underlying the necessity of acknowledging the legitimacy of pluralism in the Levant, which is considered the“Levant of the Levantines,” and of upholding the right to difference and full equality among its citizens, based on a solid foundation of citizenship, partnership, and solidarity in the face of polarization and hatred."

Prince El Hassan underscored the importance of cultural and human dialogue among followers of different religions and of strengthening shared values to foster a cooperative independence in the Levant, while reaffirming the common humanity of its people.

The Prince also noted that developing a shared understanding of regional policies in the Mashriq is an urgent need to preserve the Levant's balance amid today's turbulent world. Highlighting the region's diversity and centrist worldview, he affirmed that Islam is rooted in justice, equality, and the protection of the rights of all citizens regardless of race, gender, or faith.

Prince El Hassan also referred to the Sykes-Picot Agreement as a prelude to further religious and sectarian fragmentation.

The opening session featured the participation of several prominent Christian leaders, including Patriarch Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem; Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch; Catholicos Aram I, head of the Armenian Orthodox Catholicosate of Cilicia; Patriarch Ignatius Youssef III Younan of the Syriac Catholic Church; and Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian of the Armenian Catholic Church.

Patriarch Theophilos III praised His Majesty King Abdullah's role in interfaith dialogue and protection of holy sites in Jerusalem, warning of the demographic, economic, and violent challenges facing Christians in the Middle East, particularly in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where Christians continue to hold on to their homeland.

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II highlighted the historical coexistence and shared heritage of the region's peoples. He noted that Christians and Muslims co-authored the Arab civilization from the 7th century onward, especially through the contributions of Christian and Syriac scholars during the Abbasid era.

Catholicos Aram I said religious and cultural tolerance is now a necessity rather than a choice, calling for a new, context-sensitive dialogue framework and warning against the politicization of religion. He emphasized the need to transition from dialogue to peaceful coexistence amid regional religious and cultural diversity.

Patriarch Younan called for strengthening values of brotherhood and coexistence, asserting that Christianity is deeply rooted in the culture of the East and that enlightenment is essential for resisting extremism.

Patriarch Minassian expressed appreciation for the generosity of the Jordanian people and the Hashemite leadership in welcoming Christians, including Armenians at the onset of the last century and Iraqi and Syrian Christians fleeing the Daesh terror group's violence.