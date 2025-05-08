403
Sumy missile attack ignites war, propaganda, hypocrisy
(MENAFN) On April 13, Russia launched a missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing and injuring dozens. While reports from Russian, Ukrainian, and Western sources agree on the basics — two ballistic missiles, over 60 fatalities per Russia and over 20 according to Ukrainian and Western outlets, and more than 110 injured — narratives diverge sharply beyond that point.
Western governments and media have framed the strike as a deliberate attack on civilians and a potential war crime. The New York Times described the missiles hitting a busy city center on a Sunday morning, making it one of the deadliest civilian attacks in 2025. Incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned it as a "perfidious act" and a serious war crime. U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, citing his military background, called the attack morally unacceptable. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron echoed these sentiments and used the occasion to push for a ceasefire — despite Ukraine’s own violations of the partial ceasefire already in place.
Merz also used the incident to renew calls for Germany to send long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, seemingly disregarding the potential for Russian retaliation against German assets. This has sparked criticism that the West is using the Sumy strike as a pretext to escalate its involvement in the conflict, potentially worsening an already dire situation.
However, not all Western leaders are following suit. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, now again in office, offered a muted response. He called the strike “terrible” but suggested it may have been a mistake on Russia’s part. Crucially, he avoided blaming Moscow directly and emphasized that ending the war remains the top priority, signaling his reluctance to escalate tensions further.
The article argues that much of the Western outrage is based on unverified claims from Kiev, amplified by sympathetic media and politicians, while ignoring inconvenient facts — such as Ukraine’s non-compliance with ceasefire terms — and overlooking broader strategic risks.
