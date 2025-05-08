Listen: China's Playbook For US Trade Talks

Signs that US-China trade tensions may be easing have helped to lift global markets after a volatile April sparked by President Trump's aggressive tariff campaign. Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, though tariff rates can be significantly higher or lower depending on the product. China, meanwhile, has retaliated with a 125% tariff on US goods. Now, both sides have agreed to meet in Switzerland in a bid to de-escalate the trade war.

In this podcast, ING's Chief Economist for Greater China, Lynn Song, discusses how China might approach the talks, the future of trade relations, and how the shift in global dynamics could shape China's economy in 2025 and beyond.