Nordex Group receives order for 49 MW in Germany

08.05.2025

Hamburg, 8 May 2025. The Nordex Group has received its first order from GETEC green energy GmbH: The Nordex Group is supplying and installing seven N163/6.X turbines for the 49 MW Zerbst wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. The order also comprises the Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years. With the Nordex turbines, GETEC green energy is expanding an existing wind farm on a former military airfield in the city of Zerbst. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 series turbines on 164-metre-high hybrid towers from summer 2026. GETEC green energy GmbH GETEC green energy GmbH, Magdeburg, develops energy solutions for the economically and ecologically generation of energy from wind, sun and biomass. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

