11880 Solutions AG: Stable business performance continues in Q1 2025

Essen, 8 May 2025 - 11880 Solutions AG, a leading provider of online marketing and telephone services in Germany, has successfully completed the first quarter of the current 2025 financial year despite continued challenging macroeconomic conditions. With consolidated revenues of EUR 13.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 14.1 million), the company confirms its stable business performance. „Especially in light of a record number of corporate insolvencies in our customer environment, we are very pleased that we were able to maintain our sales level,” said Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.“In March, we recorded a year-over-year revenue increase in our digital business, which gives us confidence for the coming quarters. Following a successful consolidation of our customer base, we are now focusing more strongly on sustainable growth and efficient customer acquisition.” Group EBITDA totalled EUR 0.3 million in the Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 0.9 million). The year-on-year decrease is largely due to temporary differences in the amount of vacation provisions, which are expected to reverse over the course of the year. The digital segment, which represents the largest share of group revenue, generated EUR 11.1 million in revenue in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 11.1 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million (Q1 2024: €1.0 million). This result confirms the consistently strong demand for digital marketing solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises. 11880 Solutions AG plans to further strengthen its digital business this year with new product developments. Proprietary AI solutions will make processes even more efficient and customer friendly. In the directory assistance segment, revenue for the reporting period amounted to EUR 2.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 3.0 million). EBITDA remained stable at minus EUR 0.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.1 million). The business focus here is increasingly on expanding call center services for business customers to tap additional growth potential. This relatively new business already accounts for around 80 percent of the segment's revenue.



