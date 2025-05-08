EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

ecotel Q1: Revenue growth in the high-margin business customer segment

08.05.2025

Total revenue: 28.6 million EUR (previous year: 28.2 million EUR)

Sales in the business customer segment: 12.4 million EUR (previous year: 11.6 million EUR)

Wholesale segment sales: 16.1 million EUR (previous year: 16.6 million EUR) Operating EBITDA: 1.9 million EUR (previous year: 1.8 million EUR)

Düsseldorf, May 8, 2025



ecotel – one of Germany's leading quality provider for business customers - has had a promising start to 2025 and was able to achieve total revenue of 28.6 million € in the first quarter 2025 thus recording growth of 0.4 million € compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



The high-margin business customer segment developed particularly positively, with sales increasing by around 6,9% and 0.8 million euros to 12.4 million euros. This growth is primarily attributable to the successful implementation of major projects, which not only generated sales momentum but also further strengthened the strategic market position.



The ecotel Wholesale segment recorded a planned decline in revenue from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 16.1 million (previous year: EUR 16.6 million), as the strategic focus continues to be on high-margin data business, which is also clearly reflected in the gross profit.



Gross profit increased from EUR 8.3 million to EUR 8.8 million, which is particularly noteworthy in the context of total revenue growth of EUR 0.5 million. It is clear that the focus on high-margin business models pays off not only in terms of sales development, but also in terms of improving operational efficiency and profitability.



Operating EBITDA increased from EUR 1.8 million to EUR 1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 corresponding to an improvement of EUR 0.1 million. This increase reflects, on the one hand, the positive business development and, on the other hand, targeted investments in sales-related activities aimed at acquiring new customers and further expanding the company's market position. With these investments, ecotel has laid the foundation for a successful financial year and is well positioned to achieve its annual targets.



At the operating level, reorganization and restructuring expenses totaling EUR 0.3 million – related to the recently completed management transition – were excluded from EBITDA.

The aforementioned one-off expenses had a slight impact on consolidated net income in the first quarter, which remained at the same level as the previous year at EUR 0.3 million.



The Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2025 financial year, as outlined in the 2024 Annual Report.



(in EUR m) Forecast 2025 Group sales 117 – 125 of which ecotel business customers 49 – 53 of which ecotel Wholesale 68 – 72 Operating EBITDA 10 – 11,5 Consolidated net income ~3



About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as "ecotel") has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market with its focus on "cloud & fiber".

The parent company is ecotel communication ag, based in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has around 225 employees. Ecotel currently serves more than 11.000 customers nationwide with a full-service offering of cloud and broadband services.



