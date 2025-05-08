OHB SE: Financial Results Q1 2025
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 2,314 million after three months of fiscal year 2025, up from EUR 1,725 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 1,861 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 293 million to the AEROSPACE segment and EUR 160 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of March 31, 2025, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,410.6 million, up around 1 % from December 31, 2024 (EUR 1,399.2 million). The increase in equity from EUR 427.2 million to EUR 432.7 million resulted in an equity ratio of 30.7 % as of March 31, 2025, up from 30.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2024.
In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, a major order was booked in the first quarter of 2025 for a third satellite for the CO2M mission of the European Earth observation program Copernicus. In addition, OHB announced the establishment of a new location in Bristol, United Kingdom. This expansion of business activities into the United Kingdom with the aim of strengthening the European space sector is an important milestone for the OHB Group. The Anglo-American region is seen as a future market for further growth. In the AEROSPACE segment, the commercial utilization phase of the European launcher Ariane 6 began with its second successful flight. The Group company MT Aerospace AG is the largest German supplier, with a work share of around 10 % in Ariane 6. With the introduction of a new satellite-based data product for monitoring coastal areas and its participation in the construction of a high-energy computer tomograph, the DIGITAL segment made progress in two core areas of its segment strategy: The development of applications based on satellite data and the technology transfer to new industries and fields of application.
At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues for the OHB Group of around EUR 1,200 million in 2025. The EBITDA margin and EBIT margin should reach figures of around 9 % and around 6 %, respectively.
Key performance indicators at a glance
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: ...
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ...
08.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment