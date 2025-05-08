EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

OHB SE: Financial results Q1 2025

Total revenues reach historic high of EUR 242.4 million after three months

Adjusted EBITDA increased year-on-year by 10 % to EUR 22.1 million Order backlog grows by 34 % year-on-year to EUR 2,314 million. Bremen, May 8, 2025: The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 242.4 million in the first three months, up 17 % on the previous year (EUR 206.7 million). The operating result (EBITDA) decreased from EUR 19.3 million in the previous year to EUR 19.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 20.0 million in the previous year to EUR 22.1 million. EBIT deteriorated to EUR 9.5 million in the first three months of the current fiscal year, compared to EUR 10.2 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin decreased accordingly to 3.9 %, compared to 4.9 % in the same period of the previous year.



The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 2,314 million after three months of fiscal year 2025, up from EUR 1,725 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 1,861 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 293 million to the AEROSPACE segment and EUR 160 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of March 31, 2025, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,410.6 million, up around 1 % from December 31, 2024 (EUR 1,399.2 million). The increase in equity from EUR 427.2 million to EUR 432.7 million resulted in an equity ratio of 30.7 % as of March 31, 2025, up from 30.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2024.



In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, a major order was booked in the first quarter of 2025 for a third satellite for the CO2M mission of the European Earth observation program Copernicus. In addition, OHB announced the establishment of a new location in Bristol, United Kingdom. This expansion of business activities into the United Kingdom with the aim of strengthening the European space sector is an important milestone for the OHB Group. The Anglo-American region is seen as a future market for further growth. In the AEROSPACE segment, the commercial utilization phase of the European launcher Ariane 6 began with its second successful flight. The Group company MT Aerospace AG is the largest German supplier, with a work share of around 10 % in Ariane 6. With the introduction of a new satellite-based data product for monitoring coastal areas and its participation in the construction of a high-energy computer tomograph, the DIGITAL segment made progress in two core areas of its segment strategy: The development of applications based on satellite data and the technology transfer to new industries and fields of application.



At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues for the OHB Group of around EUR 1,200 million in 2025. The EBITDA margin and EBIT margin should reach figures of around 9 % and around 6 %, respectively.



Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 +/- Q1 Sales 228,715 203,126 +13 % Total revenues 242,388 206,725 +17 % EBITDA 19,147 19,342 -1 % Adjusted EBITDA 22,096 20,007 +10 % EBIT 9,472 10,230 -7 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 4,966 4,767 +4 % Earnings per share

in EUR 0.26 0.25 +4 % Cash and cash equivalents 45,883 23,749 +93 %





