US President's Envoy Briefs Security Council On Gaza And Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A US administration official announced that the US President's envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will brief members of the UN Security Council on Thursday on developments in the Gaza Strip and a number of other regional issues.
US media outlets quoted the anonymous official as saying that the briefing will be held at the US mission to the UN, with the attendance of the 15 member states of the Security Council.
The source indicated that Witkoff's testimony will address US policy toward the war in Gaza, as well as developments in the nuclear talks with Iran, with a focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the new aid mechanism proposed by Washington in cooperation with the Israeli entity.
This move comes after the Israeli entity's plan to control the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza came under criticism from several international parties, including European leaders and aid organizations, especially given the plan's reliance on private companies to deliver supplies after two months of blocking aid from entering the Strip.
