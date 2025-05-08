403
Libya's Government Of National Unity Denies Coordination With US On Migrant Reception
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Libya's Government of National Unity categorically denied any agreement or coordination with it regarding the reception of migrants deported from the United States.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government affirmed its categorical rejection of the use of Libyan territory as a destination for the deportation of migrants without its knowledge or consent, stressing its adherence to its right to protect national sovereignty, according to the Libyan news agency (LANA).
The statement comes after US officials indicated that US President Donald Trump's administration may deport migrants to Libya.
