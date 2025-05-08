World Urges India-Pakistan De-Escalation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The international community has urged India and Pakistan to 'prioritise peace' by exercising restraint.

Appeal for restraint came hours after India struck several Pakistani cities, killing 31 people and wounding 57 others.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump asked India and Pakistan to stop attacking each other and offered to help them resolve differences.

Speaking to journalists at the White House, the US leader said:“I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there. It's so terrible.”

In phone calls with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for opening a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation.

Such a step was needed to prevent further escalation, US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes quoted the foreign secretary as saying.

China offered to help reduce tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours.“We are willing to ... play a constructive role in easing the current tensions,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Beijing voiced regret over New Delhi's military action, saying it was deeply concerned about the latest developments.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer“Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain.”

He told lawmakers:“We are engaging urgently with both countries, as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians.”

France, Germany and other European nations also urged the sib-continental rivals to take immediate steps towards de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Russia said it was deeply concerned at the escalation of military confrontation, asking the parties to exercise restraint.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said:“The attack carried out by India runs the risk of an all-out war. We condemn this provocative initiative as well as the attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Iran's foreign ministry spoke­s­man Esmaeil Baqaei expressed concern over the escalation and called on both sides to“exercise restraint.

mud