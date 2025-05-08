403
Zelensky doubts discussions with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed strong doubts about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, citing a deep lack of trust and ongoing hostilities. In an interview with CBS News, Zelensky said recent Russian military actions, including a strike on the city of Krivoy Rog that Kyiv claims killed 19 civilians, prove that negotiations with Moscow are unreliable. Russia has countered that the attack targeted Ukrainian military leaders and Western advisors, not civilians.
Zelensky emphasized his personal animosity toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that his feelings are defined by “100% hatred,” but still acknowledged that diplomacy remains necessary to end the conflict. Despite this, he ruled out direct talks, reiterating the 2022 decree that banned negotiations with Moscow after four Ukrainian territories voted to join Russia.
He also warned that Ukraine’s survival hinges on continued American support, which has become uncertain since Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency. Without it, Zelensky said, Ukraine could face significant territorial and human losses. He also criticized what he called growing Russian influence in U.S. politics and media.
Meanwhile, Moscow has accused Ukraine of violating a ceasefire agreement brokered by Trump, particularly through repeated attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. While the Kremlin reserves the right to retaliate, it says it has restrained itself to maintain improving relations with Washington.
Russia continues to insist that any future peace deal must address broader security concerns, such as NATO's expansion, and must include Kyiv’s recognition of Crimea and the four other regions now claimed by Moscow. Russia also argues that since Zelensky’s term has expired and no new elections have been held, only Ukraine’s parliament holds legitimate authority to negotiate peace.
