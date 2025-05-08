MEDIAIPLUS Leads Data-Driven Solutions To Close Clinical Trial Information Gaps

Jihee Jung, CEO of MEDIAIPLUS

MEDIAIPLUS logo

MEDIAIPLUS uses AI to close clinical trial info gaps, offering data tools that match CROs, aid researchers, and support global pharma with smart solutions.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 2019, MEDIAIPLUS Co., Ltd. (CEO Jihee Jung) is a health-tech startup established to resolve inefficiencies and information imbalances within the clinical trial ecosystem.CEO Jihee Jung, a former Medical Science Liaison (MSL), was motivated to launch the company by her childhood experience of struggling with an undiagnosed illness and having no access to medical information. This inspired her to build a platform that would give patients and researchers easy and trustworthy access to clinical data.While working at pharmaceutical companies and participating in multiple new drug launches, Jung experienced firsthand the labor-intensive process of collecting and analyzing data related to patents, clinical trials, regulations, and guidelines. This revealed the urgent need for improved data accessibility and operational efficiency. Drawing on the expertise of a CTO with platform commercialization experience, along with specialists in medical science, data engineering, and data science, she founded MEDIAIPLUS.The company now drives innovation in clinical trials through three core solutions. First, MediC is a subscription-based information service built on a high-quality, AI-training-ready database containing over 700,000 global clinical trial records. Using natural language processing (NLP), MediC offers not only data but also business intelligence (BI) features such as clinical report similarity analysis, competitive drug comparison, and visualized insights, helping early-stage pharma and biotech companies craft global-standard clinical trial strategies, even with limited resources.Second, FiCRO is a data-driven platform that matches clinical trial sponsors (pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech companies) with CROs (contract research organizations). It recommends the most suitable CROs based on experience, expertise, location, and cost, and allows users to issue quotations online. This digitizes what was previously a phone, email, and meeting-heavy selection process, reducing the average search period from over 75 days to just 5–12 days. Beta users reported a 91% reduction in average cost and time.Third, MeA is a conversational AI that helps patients and researchers search clinical trial information via a chatbot. Users can input basic details such as age, gender, disease, and location to access matched trial lists and information. MeA supports multiple languages, including English, Korean, and Japanese, and runs on a responsive web interface accessible on mobile and desktop. Researchers can also input natural-language queries to retrieve relevant clinical data without complex search expressions.“Clinical trials aren't just about data-they're often the last hope for a patient,” said CEO Jung.“If our data solutions can save even one more life, that makes it all worth it.”Currently focused on the Korean market, MEDIAIPLUS is expanding partnerships across Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, to build a global CRO database. Its long-term goal is to become a 'cross-border clinical trial hub'-supporting global pharma companies entering Asia and helping domestic firms conduct overseas trials. The company also plans to expand into clinical trial approval prediction and researcher matchmaking services to foster a transparent, precision-driven trial environment.Asked about her thoughts on Pangyo Techno Valley , Jung described it as“similar to Silicon Valley,” adding,“It's a place where people, culture, and networks are densely connected, full of opportunity. I've experienced both East and West Coasts of the U.S., and Pangyo feels like a condensed version of both.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator 's Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley's value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Jihee Jung, CEO of MEDIAIPLUS

