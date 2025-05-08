Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Vice President Confirms Talks With Iran On Right Track

2025-05-08 03:14:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US Vice President Jay D Vance confirmed on Wednesday that talks between Washington and Tehran were on the right track.

Vance was speaking during a meeting related to the Munich Security Forum in Washington, noting that the United States has no problem if people want nuclear energy, but will not allow a uranium enrichment program that would enable the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

He added that an agreement will be concluded to reintegrate Iran into the global economy.

Vance also confirmed that US President Donald Trump does not favor nuclear proliferation and that he is open to sitting down with Russia and China in the coming years to discuss reducing the number of nuclear weapons in the world.

