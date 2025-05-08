Qatar Central Bank Foreign Reserves Grow 3.58% In April 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) saw a 3.58% increase in its foreign currency reserves and liquidity, reaching QR 257.111 billion in April 2025, up from QR 248.202 billion in April 2024.



According to figures released by QCB, its official reserves rose by QR 8.684 billion, or 4.58%, year-on-year, reaching QR 197.946 billion by the end of April 2025. This increase occurred despite a decline of about QR 6.615 billion in QCB's foreign bonds and treasury bills, which totaled QR 131.661 billion in April 2025.



The official reserves include key categories such as bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the State of Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets, namely foreign currency deposits. Together, these components make up what is referred to as the total foreign reserves.



As of the end of April 2025, gold reserves increased by nearly QR 16.694 billion year-on-year, reaching QR 44.718 billion, compared to QR 28.024 billion in April 2024.



The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) deposits from the State of Qatar's share with the IMF increased by QR 101 million year-on-year, totaling QR 5.258 billion by the end of April 2025.



Balances with foreign banks decreased by nearly QR 1.496 billion, reaching QR 16.308 billion at the end of April 2025, compared to April 2024.



Cabinet approves draft legislation on traffic movement

DI holds conference on demography impacts on MENA labor markets World Bank grants cash-strapped Sri Lanka $1.0bn loan

Read Also