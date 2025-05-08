Gold Prices Hit Two-Week High

Singapore: Gold prices hit a two-week high on Tuesday as concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans boosted interest in the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,380.92 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since April 22 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 2% to $3,389.90 an ounce. Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.5% to $32.99 an ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to $971.24, and palladium rose 0.5% to $945.75.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.