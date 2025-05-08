Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Prices Hit Two-Week High

2025-05-08 03:14:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices hit a two-week high on Tuesday as concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans boosted interest in the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,380.92 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since April 22 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 2% to $3,389.90 an ounce.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.5% to $32.99 an ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to $971.24, and palladium rose 0.5% to $945.75.

