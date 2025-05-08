Awqaf Ministry Participates In Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) is participating in the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, which begins tomorrow (Thursday) and continues until May 17.



The ministry's participation will be through a dedicated pavilion that includes several sections representing various departments relevant to the book fair. The aim is to introduce its scientific, fiqh, da'wah, and endowment-related publications, in addition to showcasing key programs that serve the local community and visitors from different segments.



The pavilion's section for the General Department of Endowments will feature a display of endowment projects and documents, along with explanations of the concept of waqf (endowment), its areas of disbursement, and its societal benefits. It will also introduce the Center for Endowment Studies, which plays an important role in advancing endowment work through specialized research, seminars, and academic courses.



The pavilion will also include a variety of publications such as scholarly series, a peer-reviewed journal, and a comprehensive waqf database targeted at researchers and specialists.



The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance will participate by offering interactive activities and a range of printed materials to introduce academics, students, and schoolchildren to the site's Islamic library and fatwa services.



The Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center will have a prominent section highlighting its multilingual publications and presenting awareness and educational programs for expatriate communities.



The ministry's pavilion will also host the launch of a series of new books and publications, as well as a number of scientific and cultural seminars focusing on contemporary intellectual and religious issues, aiming to enhance cultural and intellectual engagement with the fair's audience.