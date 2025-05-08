Amir Receives Phone Call From Austrian President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HE Alexander van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria. During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

