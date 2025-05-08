Visit Qatar Launches Official Whatsapp Channel To Elevate Visitor Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to digital innovation and smart tourism, Visit Qatar has launched its official WhatsApp channel, introducing a dynamic, real-time platform for travellers and residents to stay updated on the country's tourism highlights, cultural offerings, and major events.

The new channel offers a seamless opt-in experience via a simple link or QR code and functions as a one-way communication tool, delivering curated updates directly to users' smartphones. This user-friendly format ensures easy access to trusted information, tailored to individual interests.

As part of the launch, subscribers can look forward to engaging media content, interactive polls, and timely notifications tailored to their interests. The initiative harnesses the widespread global use of WhatsApp to offer an innovative and accessible channel that supports Visit Qatar's broader digital strategy.

The WhatsApp channel is available to international tourists planning their visit to Qatar, as well as residents seeking regular updates on events, attractions, and unique experiences across the country. This development reinforces Visit Qatar's role in driving innovation in tourism.

To subscribe to the Visit Qatar Official WhatsApp channel either, visit this link , search for Visit Qatar within the App or scan the QR code available on Visit Qatar's official platforms.