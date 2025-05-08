Qatar, Philippines Hold Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: The second round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of the Philippines was held in the Philippine capital, Manila, on Wednesday.



Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired the Qatari side, while Undersecretary of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs, HE Maria Theresa Lazaro, chaired the Philippine side.





During the consultations, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.



The round of political consultations was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines, HE Ahmed bin Saad Al Hamidi, and Acting Director of the Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Johara Yousef Al Obaidan Fakhro, along with the accompanying delegation.