Qatar Gets A Glimpse Of Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: In the early hours of Tuesday (May 6), 50 astronomy enthusiasts gathered under the quiet desert skies of Al Kharrara in Al Wakrah to witness the peak of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower.

Though the meteor activity in Qatar was modest compared to other parts of the world, with an average of five meteors visible per hour, the experience was no less awe-inspiring. Bursts of fireballs and streaks of light lit up the early morning darkness.

This annual spectacle occurs as Earth passes through the trail of cosmic debris left behind by Halley's Comet, the most famous comet in recorded history. Though Halley's Comet last passed Earth in 1986 and won't return until 2061, it continues to leave its mark on the night sky each year in the form of these dazzling meteor showers.

"The Eta Aquariids are known for their swift, bright meteors often leaving long glowing trails and occasionally bursting as fireballs. In Qatar, observers spotted an average of five meteors per hour during the peak window from late May 5 into the early hours of May 6," said renowned astrophotographer Ajith Everester, founder of the Everester Observatory. The sky-watching event was organised by the Qatar Astronomy & Space Club, part of the Everester Observatory.

According to NASA, the Eta Aquariids, which are active from April 20 to May 21, originate from particles shed by Halley's Comet during its 76-year journey around the Sun. The radiant point - where the meteors seem to emerge - lies in the constellation Aquarius, near the star Eta Aquarii, which gives the shower its name.

The Eta Aquariids - sometimes spelled Aquarids - are one of the year's most anticipated sky events, especially in the Southern Hemisphere where activity can be much more intense.

“These meteors may be few in number here, but each one is a piece of cosmic history,” Everester told The Peninsula.“Every streak is a reminder of Halley's Comet, which won't return until 2061, yet continues to grace our skies through this annual meteor shower.”

The Qatar Astronomy & Space Club regularly hosts public viewing events to promote astronomy in the region. For those interested in joining future skywatching activities, registration is free at qatarastronomyandspaceclub, or you can contact Ajith Everester or Navin Anand directly via WhatsApp at 55482045 or 30889582.



