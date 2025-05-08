Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 8-10, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This weekend offers a variety of indoor activities for those looking to seize their time off, minus the heat of the summer. A prominent event this weekend is the Doha International Book Fair which is set to be the largest-ever. A plethora of exhibitions have also opened up across various museums in Qatar.

The Peninsula has gathered a diverse range of experiences to make your weekend memorable. Here are some of the events happening this weekend!

Doha International Book Fair 2025

May 8 to 17, 2025

Daily from 9am to 10pm; Fridays from 3pm to 10pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC)

The newest edition of the Doha International Book Fair is back with a promise of being the largest in its history in terms of participation. A total of 522 publishing houses from 43 countries are set to participate in the fair, 11 of which are from the State of Palestine, this year's Guest of Honor.

The book fair is among the much-awaited event in the country and a perfect destination for bookworms looking for a new book to pick-up! Entrance to the Book Fair is free-of-charge.

Mina Pre-Owned Boat Show

Until May 8, 2025

5pm to 9pm

Old Doha Port

The Mina Pre-Owned Boat Show opened on Monday at Old Doha Port with much enthusiasm from marine enthusiasts, curious visitors, and potential buyers. Check out a wide range of marine crafts, jet skis, fishing boats, luxury yachts, and more. The event has been extended until May 8 after high demand from visitors. The event is held from 5PM to 9PM at the Mina Corniche.

LatinoAmericano Exhibition

Until July 19, 2025

Various Timings

National Museum of Qatar

The LatinoAmericano Exhibition marks the first large-scale exhibition of Latin American art in the WANA region. Currently on display at the stunning National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), the recently launched exhibition showcases Latin American art from 1900 to the present with over 170 artworks organised into six sections, from the collections of the Museum of Latin American Art Buenos Aires (Malba).

The exhibition is free-of -charge, however, tickets are required to gain access to the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets prior visit.

High Jump What Gravity Challenge Championship 2025

May 9, 2025

5pm to 9:30pm

Katara Amphitheater

Created by Mutaz Barshim, the What Gravity Challenge is a showdown of the world's best high jumpers in a unique competition format. If you're up for a thrilling challenge, this might be the perfect weekend destination with your friends or families.

Tickets are required to gain access to the event. General tickets are priced at QR100 while VIP is priced at QR250.

Qatar: Close To My Soul Exhibition

Until August 9, 2025

Various Timings

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Qatar: Close to My Soul – Art from the Collection of Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani offers a sweeping look at Qatari art from the late 1960s to today, highlighting key artists, movements, and ideas that have shaped the nation's modern and contemporary art scene.

Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration .

Wafa al-Hamad: Sites of Imagination

Until August 9, 2025

Various Timings

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

This landmark exhibition is the first comprehensive showcase of Wafa al-Hamad's influential 40-year career as a pioneering Qatari artist, educator, and designer.

Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration .

Threads of Light: Stories from the Tasweer Single Image Awards

Until June 20, 2025

Various Timings

Company House, Exhibition Space, Msheireb Museums, Msheireb Downtown Doha

Standing out among other exhibitions on display in the country, this exhibition presents 31 compelling images which encapsulate memory, culture, and emotion. The displayed images are from the Tasweer Single Image Awards of 2023 and 2024 across 12 countries.

Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration .

"After The Game" Exhibition

Until June 20, 2025

Various Timings

Gallery 4, Fire Station

This "After The Game" exhibition adds on to the line-up of photography showcases in Qatar as it captures the passion, emotion, and cultural impact of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Check out the exhibition and reminisce the World Cup vibes in the country.

Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration .

Winx Live Show

Until May 10, 2025

Showtimes: 5:30, 6:30, 8pm. Activation schedule: 2pm to 10pm

Oasis area, Mall of Qatar

Enjoy amazing live shows and fun-filled activities at the Winx Live Show in Mall of Qatar. Meet and greet the characters of the prominent show Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Flora, Tecna, and Musa as well as side events such as hair and nails makeovers, glitter face painting, DIY Winx wings, arts and crafts, Winx episodes streaming, Winx Games and AR photobooth.

Qatar Cup Final 2025



May 10, 2025

7pm onwards

Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Al Sadd and Al Duhail are set to face off in the final of Qatar Cup 2025 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium of Al Sadd club on Saturday, May 10, 2025. This match represents a significant clash between two prominent teams, both of which harbor genuine aspirations to claim the prestigious cup. Get your tickets here .