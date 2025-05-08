Qatar Makes Great Progress In Producing Animal Source Food

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar made impressive achievements in producing animal source food, including dairy products, red meat, fresh poultry meat, and table eggs in 2024.

The Livestock Management Department of the Ministry of Municipality has released a comprehensive dataset that examines the state of local production and self-sufficiency in animal source food products.

The figures reveal both impressive achievements and opportunities for growth. This came in the Annual Achievement Report of the Ministry of Municipality for 2024.

The Department's efforts to meet local demand through domestic production are critical to reducing reliance on imports and fostering a sustainable food system.

With a consumption of 189,483 tonnes, local dairy production stands at 184,546 tonnes, achieving a remarkable 97% self-sufficiency rate in 2024. The sector is just shy of its 100% target, with a performance indicator of 97%.

Despite a consumption of 56,691 tonnes, local meat production is at 8,110 tonnes, the self-sufficiency rate is only 14% against a 28% target last year. The performance indicator sits at 51%.

Consumption of fresh poultry meat totals 22,071 tonnes, with local production of 21,737 tonnes delivering an impressive 98% self-sufficiency rate, close to the 100% target and matching a 98% performance indicator in 2024.

Out of 42,989 tonnes of table eggs consumed, local production covers 14,316 tonnes, resulting in a 33% self-sufficiency rate against a 60% target, with a performance indicator of 56%.

The data provides a detailed breakdown of local production, total consumption, and self-sufficiency rates for four key animal-based food products, alongside targeted goals and performance indicators.

The dairy and poultry meat sectors are clear standouts, boasting self-sufficiency rates of 97% and 98%, respectively.

These figures reflect a robust local production system capable of meeting nearly all domestic demand. Dairy products, such as milk and cheese, are a staple in households, and the near-complete self-sufficiency underscores the sector's efficiency and resilience.

Similarly, the poultry meat industry's ability to supply 98% of local needs highlights effective farming practices and strong supply chains, positioning it as a model for other categories.

The Livestock Management Department's achievements in dairy and poultry meat demonstrate the potential for a self-reliant food system. However, the gaps in red meat and table egg production highlight the need for a balanced approach to growth.

By supporting the 7,089 registered breeders with enhanced resources, training, and veterinary services, the department can empower farmers to scale up production sustainably.

As the region strives for greater food security, these efforts will play a pivotal role in reducing import dependency and strengthening local economies. With continued investment and innovation, the livestock sector is well-positioned to meet its ambitious targets, ensuring a steady supply of nutritious, locally produced food for all.

The new strategy includes 17 initiatives that aim to achieve sustainable food security through guiding principles that include promoting healthy consumer habits, ensuring food safety and quality, sustainability, and adaptation to climate change, and building effective partnerships.