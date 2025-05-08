NHRC, Asia-Pacific Forum To Enhance Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vice-Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al-Kuwari held several meetings with senior officials in Sydney, Australia.

He met with H E Hugh de Kretser, President of the Australian Human Rights Commission, H E Kate Anderson, Assistant Commonwealth Ombudsman in Sydney, and Kieren Fitzpatrick, Director of the Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions.

The NHRC signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Asia-Pacific Forum to build bridges between the two sides and create opportunities for exchanging experiences and best practices in the work of national human rights institutions, thereby enriching both parties' expertise in the human rights field and advancing their shared goals.

The memorandum states that both sides will exchange experiences, best practices, information, legislation, and publications that reflect the nature of their respective work and guiding principles.

It also includes organising introductory workshops to familiarise each party with the other's work, achievements, and best practices.

These workshops will be enhanced by mutual visits by officials and experts to explore areas and prospects of cooperation.

Consultative meetings and interactive dialogues will also be held to address emerging events, crises, or issues that significantly affect the global or regional human rights landscape, with the aim of developing a unified understanding and response through joint statements and positions.

Before signing the memorandum, Al-Kuwari met with Fitzpatrick, emphasising the importance of collaboration with Australia in human rights and related fields.

He also highlighted the roles both Qatar and Australia play in maintaining international peace and security, mediating conflicts peacefully, and fostering dialogue among civilizations, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

In his meeting with de Kretser, both sides agreed to move forward with signing a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation between the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Qatari NHRC.

This includes exchanging official visits, participating in major events, and strengthening joint work across all human rights domains.