Billboard Star And Saadi Secure Ain Khaled Cup Victory
Doha, Qatar: Billboard Star bounced back to winning form in impressive style, capturing the feature race - the Ain Khaled Cup for 3YO Thoroughbreds over 1200m - at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.
The bay gelding, owned by Nasser Saif A R Al-Kubaisi, tracked the early leader closely before showing grit and determination in the final strides to secure the victory.
Trained by Mohammed Al Ghazali and ridden by Soufiane Saadi, the win also completed a double on the card for both trainer and jockey.
Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, Racing Manager at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), crowned the winners following the race. The 47th Al Rayyan Race Meeting featured eight action-packed races throughout the evening.
47th Al Rayyan Race Meeting
Ain Khaled Cup
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Ain Khaled Cup - Thoroughbred (Class 2)
Billboard Star, Mohammed Al Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi
Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)
Thor's Hammer, Jassim Al Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi
Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85)
Al Mutaghatris, Julian Smart, Alberto Sanna
Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate
Rayyan Bu Thaila, Jihad El Ahmad, Alberto Sanna
Purebred Arabian Novice Plate
Al Ghassam La Gloire, M. Al Ghazali, Marco Casamento
Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)
Silencer, Jihad El Ahmad, Alberto Sanna
Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70)
HM Zabraj, Nasser Ghazali, Marco Casamento
Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65)
Funny Bunny, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Trevor Patel
