Billboard Star And Saadi Secure Ain Khaled Cup Victory

Doha, Qatar: Billboard Star bounced back to winning form in impressive style, capturing the feature race - the Ain Khaled Cup for 3YO Thoroughbreds over 1200m - at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The bay gelding, owned by Nasser Saif A R Al-Kubaisi, tracked the early leader closely before showing grit and determination in the final strides to secure the victory.

Trained by Mohammed Al Ghazali and ridden by Soufiane Saadi, the win also completed a double on the card for both trainer and jockey.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, Racing Manager at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), crowned the winners following the race. The 47th Al Rayyan Race Meeting featured eight action-packed races throughout the evening.

47th Al Rayyan Race Meeting

Ain Khaled Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Ain Khaled Cup - Thoroughbred (Class 2)

Billboard Star, Mohammed Al Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

Thor's Hammer, Jassim Al Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85)

Al Mutaghatris, Julian Smart, Alberto Sanna

Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Rayyan Bu Thaila, Jihad El Ahmad, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate

Al Ghassam La Gloire, M. Al Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)

Silencer, Jihad El Ahmad, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70)

HM Zabraj, Nasser Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65)

Funny Bunny, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Trevor Patel