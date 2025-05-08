403
Central Bank Of Brazil Raises Selic To 14.75%, Leaves June Decision Unspecified
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to the Central Bank of Brazil, the Monetary Policy Committee raised the Selic rate to 14.75% on May 7.
They raised the rate by 50 basis points, marking the sixth consecutive increase and the highest level since July 2006.
The committee cited persistent inflation above its 3% target and a strong labor market despite slowing growth.
It warned that fiscal uncertainties and global trade tensions justify a prolonged, contractionary policy stance.
The statement omitted any specific guidance on whether the committee will extend hikes in June.
Analysts now expect 2025 inflation at 5.53%, above the upper tolerance of 4.5%, according to the latest Boletim Focus.
The US Federal Reserve kept its rate at 4.25%–4.50% this week, reducing cross-border divergence.
That mismatch in policy rates fueled capital flows into Brazil , supporting the real until the central bank reset its stance.
Domestic equity investors welcomed the move, pushing the benchmark index higher in early trade.
The MSCI Brazil ETF rebounded 0.2% immediately after the announcement, reversing a 0.8% drop.
Shorter-term futures on interbank deposits fell as traders bet the terminal rate may arrive soon.
Long-dated futures edged lower on expectations of tempered inflation and possible future rate cuts. The real closed at 5.7454 per dollar on May 7, rising 0.61% on the day.
Analysts now split between a June pause and a smaller 25-basis-point increase. XP economist Alexandre Maluf argued that an advanced tightening cycle and data lags support caution.
SulAmérica's chief economist Natalie Victal sees no room for further hikes unless inflation unexpectedly accelerates.
Galapagos chief economist Tatiana Pinheiro expects shorter-term interbank rates to drop slightly as markets price a halt to tightening.
XP's head of fixed income Camille Dolle foresees modest upward adjustments at the short end due to some investors betting on a smaller 25-basis-point rise.
MAG Investimentos partner Claudio Pires predicts DIs maturing between January 2026 and January 2027 will trend higher as markets delay forecasts for rate cuts.
Sectors sensitive to borrowing costs, such as consumption and construction, should remain under pressure.
Market participants note that rate hikes take months to curb inflation, implying further economic cooling ahead.
Companies and families may face tighter credit and higher financing costs, challenging growth.
At 14.75%, the Selic sets a costly benchmark for loans and will tighten credit conditions further.
Firms may delay investment and consumers curtail spending as borrowing becomes more expensive.
Investors now await the Copom minutes next week for clues on the committee's June decision.
