EU Urges Israel To Lift Gaza Blockade As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

The European Union on Tuesday called on Israel to immediately lift its blockade on Gaza, warning of a deepening humanitarian catastrophe as no aid has entered the enclave for more than two months.

In a joint statement, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Crisis Management Dubravka Šuica, and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Hadja Lahbib expressed grave concern over the ongoing restrictions, noting that food supplies have run out and access to safe drinking water has collapsed. UN agencies, including the World Food Programme and UNRWA, report widespread hunger and renewed looting of warehouses amid growing desperation.

"This is the longest such closure Gaza has ever faced," the statement said.“Tons of aid - enough to sustain the population for three months - are waiting at the border. Israel must uphold its obligations under international law to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians.”

The EU also voiced alarm over a newly proposed Israeli aid distribution mechanism, reportedly approved by the Israeli security cabinet on May 4. The mechanism, which would shift control of aid delivery to non-humanitarian international actors and private security firms,“runs counter to humanitarian principles,” the statement said.

"Humanitarian aid must never be politicised or militarised. Using aid as a tool of war is prohibited under international humanitarian law," the EU warned. It urged Israel to work with the United Nations and designated NGOs under the framework of Security Council Resolution 2720, ensuring respect for humanitarian principles such as neutrality, independence, and impartiality.

The statement also reiterated the EU's call for a renewed ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and a pathway to a permanent end to hostilities.

Since 2023, the EU says it has delivered over 3,800 tonnes of aid to Gaza via air bridge flights and allocated more than €450 million in humanitarian assistance. A recently announced €1.6 billion multi-year support package aims to bolster Palestinian recovery and resilience, officials said.