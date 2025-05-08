UN General Assembly Holds Special Meeting To Mark 80 Years Since End Of WWII

UNITED NATIONS, May 8 (NNN-XINHUA) - The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday convened a special solemn meeting in commemoration of all victims of World War II, as the international community marks the 80th anniversary of the war's end.

China, which won the war in the major Oriental theater of WWII, endured casualties exceeding 35 million, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, emphasizing China's role in the global victory over fascism.

“By holding back the main forces of Japanese militarism, China not only secured its own survival and national salvation, but also provided strong support to the resistant forces in Europe and the Pacific, making an indelible contribution to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War,” said Fu.

Fu said that 80 years later, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change, with unilateralism on the rise and bullying running rampant.

Fu called for jointly promoting“a correct understanding of the history of WWII.”“Any scheme or action seeking to downplay, deny, or distort the history of WWII and any rhetoric that glorifies wars of aggression and colonial rule tantamount to a mockery of history and an affront to human conscience, and will surely lose the trust of the global community,” he said.

“We must firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the rules-based multilateral trading system, and unequivocally say no to all forms of power politics and bullying,” he said.

He also called for jointly upholding the authority and status of the United Nations.

“Certain countries treat the UN as something they can use when it suits them and discard when it doesn't. They willfully withdraw from agreements and organizations, default on contribution payments, and cut funding in an attempt to place their narrow interests over the collective global good,” Fu said, adding that such practices are“deeply unpopular and are ultimately doomed to failure.”

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the victory came at the cost of millions of people.

“China lost 35 million people. The United States, approximately half a million. Serbia organized the largest partisan movement in Europe. The struggle for the freedom of the peoples was carried out by heroes from Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The cost for the Soviet Union was 27 million people. Twelve million of them were military losses,” Nebenzia said.

“We will forever remember the great feat that was achieved by the Soviet people, the participants of these historic events. This was a time that was exceedingly difficult, but it was very sacred. A person who experiences significant trials and who vanquishes this will forever draw strength from this victory,” he said.

Antje Leendertse, Germany's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the war, unleashed by Nazi Germany, caused immeasurable suffering, in Europe and beyond.

“That legacy of pain, destruction, and loss will forever be tied to my country's name. We carry this burden with humility and a moral responsibility, and we accept it without hesitation,” she said.

“'Never again' is not only a commitment for Germany. It is a universal obligation - one that binds us all. An obligation to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war. To protect civilian lives and defend the vulnerable. To uphold the dignity of every human being. And to safeguard the principles of the United Nations Charter for all, including future generations,” said Leendertse.

Stavros Lambrinidis, head of the European Union Delegation to the United Nations, said it is the occasion to“honor the sacrifices made and mourn the countless lives lost during and after the war.”

“It is also an opportunity to reiterate our commitment to collaborating with all Member States of the United Nations to ensure a more peaceful, equitable, and prosperous future for generations to come,” Lambrinidis said.

He said that 80 years on from the end of the Second World War,“we are reminded of the solemn responsibility entrusted to us: to remain true to our collective commitment to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and to ensure that the horrors of war are never repeated.”

Philemon Yang, president of the UNGA, said in his remarks:“On this 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, we reflect on the immense sacrifices made by the millions who fought and died to secure the freedoms we too often take for granted.”

“As time passes, these commemorations take on a deeper meaning. Most surviving veterans are now centenarians... Preserving their stories is not only a tribute to them, it is a moral responsibility for us all. We must ensure that the lessons they leave behind do not fade but endure,” he said.

Yang called on world leaders“to choose dialogue over conflict. Diplomacy over escalation. Cooperation over division. Peace over the absence of peace.”

“We stand at a defining moment - not only for this institution, but for humanity,” said the UNGA president.

In March, the UNGA passed a resolution to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The resolution calls for a special commemorative meeting to be held in the second week of May 2025, and every five years thereafter, to honor the victims of the war.

It was introduced by Russia, China, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. - NNN-XINHUA