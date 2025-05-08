Rain Alert Issued For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PDMA Urges Precaution Ahead Of May 812 Wet Spell

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 8 to May 12.

According to PDMA, the affected areas may include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

In anticipation of weather-related risks, PDMA has issued directives to all district administrations to take preemptive measures. These include ensuring the availability of emergency machinery, launching awareness campaigns in local languages, and restoring road connectivity where necessary.

The public has been advised to stay away from electrical wires, dilapidated buildings, and unstable signboards or billboards.

Farmers are urged to plan their activities in line with the expected weather conditions.

Tourists planning to travel to the region are encouraged to check weather updates and road conditions in advance by contacting the PDMA helpline at 1700.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that the Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and available for assistance in case of any emergency.