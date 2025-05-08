'You Can't Count Him Out': Bangar Lauds Dhoni's Impact In CSK's Setup

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar commended MS Dhoni for his composed approach during Chennai Super Kings' narrow two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Bangar highlighted Dhoni's critical role as a key finisher, noting that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter continues to be a decisive factor in close matches and it is difficult to rule him out, especially given his recent impactful performances in recent matches.

When Kolkata Knight Riders posted 179/6 after opting to bat first, CSK's Dewald Brevis, who was playing just his fifth match for the franchise, took centerstage and smashed a rapid 52 off 25 balls. Shivam Dube and Dhoni conjured one last push, running hard between the wickets and finding the timely boundaries.

Chennai needing 18 from 12 started the over strong, but KKR struck again, getting rid of Dube (45 off 40) and Noor Ahmad in quick succession, leaving Chennai requiring eight from the final over with just two wickets in hand. The crowd finally got to see vintage Dhoni hitting a six in the first ball of the final over, thus sealing the game in CSK's favour.

“He got it right and was well supported by Shivam Dube from the other end. With not much batting left after the pair of Dube and Dhoni, they had to play conservatively. Shivam took the risks, while MS rotated the strike smartly and waited for the bowlers to make mistakes. That's been his template, and he's stuck to it despite everything he's gone through this season. CSK needed him again - just like in that win against LSG. You simply can't count him out. In two of CSK's three recent wins, he's been the key in those last-over finishes," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

After the game Dhoni was asked about his IPL future, to which the India legend said that he has not decided on his IPL future "as of now" and will take the call on his retirement later.

"That's the love and affection I have got throughout, not to forget, I'm 43 and I have played for a long time. They don't know when it will be my last year, it is a fact I play only 2 months a year. This IPL gets over, then I have to work for the next 6-8 months to see if my body is able to take this kind of pressure. (on his retirement plans) Nothing to decide as of now, but the love and affection I get everywhere is excellent," Dhoni said after the two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Chasing 180, it was CSK debutant Urvil Patel gave the team a flying start, hammering 31 off just 11 balls. Patel joined the team as an injury replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a ligament tear in his left ankle.

Last week, another CSK's young debutant Ayush Mhatre's played an impressive knock of 94 off 48 balls, which made him the third player to score a fifty in the IPL at 17 years and 292 days. Interestingly, Mhatre also came in the squad as an injury replacement for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Lauding CSK's knack for unearthing young talent, Bangar said, "Very impressive - it clearly shows Urvil Patel has a sound temperament. To come in and make an immediate impact is a remarkable talent to have. And because he keeps wickets, you wonder if MS sees something in him that could eventually lead to him being CSK's long-term wicketkeeper and also someone who can bat in key positions."

"It's a big positive for CSK. Urvil Patel was signed late in the season, and after giving Rasheed a fair run, they handed Urvil an opportunity-and he made an immediate impact. It reminded me of the kind of debut Ayush Mhatre had for them," he added.