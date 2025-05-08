Culture Ministry Addresses Teacher Quality In Music And Art Schools

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A round table discussion on the topic "Teacher Quality in Music and Art Schools" has taken place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, was attended by Minister Adil Karimli, Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Science and Education Committee Anar Isgandarov, Chairwoman of the Family, Women and Children Affairs Committee Hijran Huseynova, Rector of the Baku Music Academy (BMA), Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) Jeyran Mahmudova, renowned cultural figures, education experts, heads of media organizations, and other individuals.

Greeting the event participants, Adil Karimli stated that the development of all areas of culture, including arts education, is kept in focus by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. He said that in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, relevant steps are being taken by the Ministry of Culture to organize artistic education at the level of modern requirements.

The admission of students to music and art schools and centers has been fully electronicized. In addition, the recruitment of teachers, as well as directors and deputy directors, is also carried out in a centralized manner – in two stages, including a competition and an interview.

Adil Karimli noted that attestation is being conducted based on the requirements of labor legislation to assess the professional knowledge, skills, and competencies of educators working in music and art schools within the system of the Ministry of Culture. He stated that the attestation organized for piano and music theory covering the Baku and Absheron-Khizi regions has revealed the necessity for a serious analysis of the situation in this field.

Then, the advisor to the Culture Minister Jasarat Valehov, provided detailed information about the results of the teacher attestation through a slide presentation. It was stated that in the attestation process of music and art school teachers, 112 teachers who were evaluated by the attestation commission with 3 votes against and 2 votes in favor, respectively, were involved in training in relevant specialties.

The training sessions are organized by the Scientific-Methodical and Professional Development Center for Culture of the Ministry of Culture. After the training, which will be held for a period of two months, these individuals can work in schools again by achieving successful results in the teacher recruitment test exam and interview stages.

Rector of Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbayli, Chairmen of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Polad Bulbuloglu, Anar Isgandarov and Hijran Huseynova, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) Jeyran Mahmudova, Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Kamila Dadashzadeh, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts Fuad Salayev, Professors of Baku Music Academy Nazakat Rimazi, Konul Huseynova, Dean of Garabagh University, composer Turkar Gasimzadeh, and others spoke, emphasizing the importance of the reforms implemented by the Azerbaijan Culure Ministry.

The event then continued in a discussion format. Experts who chaired the attestation commissions shared their opinions about the process, stating that the knowledge and skills of some educators caused them to feel regret.

During the round table, speeches were heard about the current state of arts education and the work being done in this field, and suggestions were made.