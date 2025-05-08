Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev's Expanded Meeting With General Secretary To Lam Commences

President Ilham Aliyev's Expanded Meeting With General Secretary To Lam Commences


2025-05-08 02:59:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An expanded meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has begun.

MENAFN08052025000195011045ID1109522073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search