S & P Highlights Azerbaijan's Regulatory Progress As Model For Emerging Markets
Standard & Poor's (S&P), the international credit rating agency, has underscored the growing maturity of banking regulations across emerging markets in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, with Azerbaijan standing out as a model of proactive reform and institutional advancement. In its recent report, S&P noted that while many EMEA economies remain cautious in implementing comprehensive banking regulatory regimes - often relying on temporary measures during financial stress - Azerbaijan is among a select group of countries making substantive strides in creating a resilient and transparent financial system. S&P highlighted that Azerbaijan...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment