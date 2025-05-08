403
Trump Administration Publishes 60,000 More RFK Files
(MENAFN) Another 60,000 documents connected to the killing of Senator Robert F. Kennedy have now been made publicly available, according to National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, who made the announcement on Wednesday.
"Today's release is an important step toward maximum transparency, finding the truth, and sharing the truth," Gabbard stated via X.
She emphasized that the newly unveiled files "have been sitting in various storage facilities across the federal government for decades and had never been digitized or accessible to the public before."
This recent disclosure follows the publication of 10,000 additional records concerning Robert F. Kennedy just a month ago.
Robert F. Kennedy, the sibling of former Leader John F. Kennedy, was shot and killed by Sirhan Sirhan on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
At the time, RFK was a prominent contender in the Democratic Party's 1968 presidential primary race.
Sirhan was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder and has remained behind bars since 1969.
