Research shows art museums can alter stream of consciousness
(MENAFN) Based on studies, your ways of perceiving things can be triggered from going to a museum.
A Cambridge study discovered that individual’s capacity to view things conceptually increased from art appreciation.
The findings were evaluated after a group consisting of one hundred eighty-seven individuals were urged to evaluate the beauty of illustration at a Cambridge gallery.
Dr Elzė Sigutė Mikalonytė, the author of the study, said abstract intellectual understanding were starting to fade away "in a world of screens and smartphones".
In addition, Researchers came to the conclusion that artistic beauty allowed individuals to run away from the "mental trappings of daily life".
For the study, the individuals who took part in the study were shown a display of clay at Kettle's Yard gallery in Cambridge.
The first group was asked to evaluate the charm of each one of the ceramic displays. On the other hand, the second group merely examined the art quietly.
Prof. Simone Schnall, the senior study author, stated that ceramics were “ideal” perfect material for the study.
