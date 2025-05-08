403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IN-SPACe and Govt. of Karnataka sign MoUs to Build Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies and Space Manufacturing Park
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May7, 2025: In a strategic development, the IndianNationalSpacePromotionandAuthorisationCentre (IN-SPACe), and the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science&Technology, Government of Karnataka, have signed MoUs to accelerate the state’s rise as Ind’a’s foremost commercial-space launch-pad. The MoUs signed include one for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies in Bengaluru and the other for setting up of a public-private space manufacturing park that will anchor next-generation satellite and launch-vehicle production.
The MoUs were signed by DrEkroopCaur, IAS, Secretary to Government (Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science &Technology), Government of Karnataka; and MrLochanSehra, IAS, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe, in the presence of DrShaliniRajneesh, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, and DrPawanGoenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. The MoUs will establish the framework for Government of Karnataka and IN-SPACe to collaborate and partner for the setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies and the Space Manufacturing Park.
Karnataka has a mature ecosystem across the space sector value chain comprising of Government, private and MSME players, including ISRO headquarters, space related public sector undertakings such as DRDO labs and facilities, HAL, BEL, BHEL, NAL, and academic and research institutions. The MoUs will enable and support the state’s NewSpace ecosystem towards the national vision as per the Indian Space Policy, 2023 and promote innovation in the sector.
IN-SPACe, on the other hand, has been spearheading Ind’a’s space ambitions by enabling ease of doing business with the active participation of government as well as non-governmental entities. As the global space ambitions soar high, IN-SPACe is acting as a nodal agency to shape I’dia’s growing space economy. This signing of MoUs with the Karnataka government aligns with the goal to give impetus to regional ambitions that club with the holistic national projections.
DrShaliniRajneesh, Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka, said, “The MoUs with IN-SPACe mark a new chapter in Karnata’a’s space journey creating a seamless talent and value chain with the regulatory support required to compete globa”ly.”
Dr. PawanGoenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “State of Karnataka has emerged as a hub for new age space start-ups and enterprises. The MoUs will bolster this ecosystem and support the state and count’y’s efforts in succeeding in the NewSpace era. We look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the state to see more satellites, engines and deep-space technologies developed and manufactured in the state.”
As the global space sector moves from agency-driven programmes to agile public-private partnerships, tod’y’s signing cements Karna’aka’s role as’India’s launch-pad for breakthrough NewSpace technologies propelled by government vision, private ingenuity and an unrivalled talent pool. IN-SPACe, being the regulator of space in India, is driving core R&D and innovation to prop’l India’s growth. This MoU is another in line o’ IN-SPACe’s long-term vision to make India a space-forward economy, with the active participation of the states.
About IN-SPACe:
IN-SPACe was constituted in June 2020 following the Centra’ Government’s decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of Indian private sector in the gamut of space activities. The Indian National Space Promotion and authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), acts as a single-window, independent, nodal agency which functions as an autonomous agency in Department of Space (DOS).
IN-SPACe is responsible for the promotion, enabling, authorization, and supervision of various space activities of the Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) that include, among others, the building of launch vehicles & satellites and providing space-based services; sharing of space infrastructure and premises under ISRO; and establishment of new space infrastructure and facilities. The functions of IN-SPACe are being carried out by three Directorates viz., Promotion Directorate (PD), Technical Directorate (TD) and Program Management & Authorization Directorate (PMAD) and Administration, Finance & Legal Wing.
The MoUs were signed by DrEkroopCaur, IAS, Secretary to Government (Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science &Technology), Government of Karnataka; and MrLochanSehra, IAS, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe, in the presence of DrShaliniRajneesh, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, and DrPawanGoenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. The MoUs will establish the framework for Government of Karnataka and IN-SPACe to collaborate and partner for the setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies and the Space Manufacturing Park.
Karnataka has a mature ecosystem across the space sector value chain comprising of Government, private and MSME players, including ISRO headquarters, space related public sector undertakings such as DRDO labs and facilities, HAL, BEL, BHEL, NAL, and academic and research institutions. The MoUs will enable and support the state’s NewSpace ecosystem towards the national vision as per the Indian Space Policy, 2023 and promote innovation in the sector.
IN-SPACe, on the other hand, has been spearheading Ind’a’s space ambitions by enabling ease of doing business with the active participation of government as well as non-governmental entities. As the global space ambitions soar high, IN-SPACe is acting as a nodal agency to shape I’dia’s growing space economy. This signing of MoUs with the Karnataka government aligns with the goal to give impetus to regional ambitions that club with the holistic national projections.
DrShaliniRajneesh, Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka, said, “The MoUs with IN-SPACe mark a new chapter in Karnata’a’s space journey creating a seamless talent and value chain with the regulatory support required to compete globa”ly.”
Dr. PawanGoenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “State of Karnataka has emerged as a hub for new age space start-ups and enterprises. The MoUs will bolster this ecosystem and support the state and count’y’s efforts in succeeding in the NewSpace era. We look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the state to see more satellites, engines and deep-space technologies developed and manufactured in the state.”
As the global space sector moves from agency-driven programmes to agile public-private partnerships, tod’y’s signing cements Karna’aka’s role as’India’s launch-pad for breakthrough NewSpace technologies propelled by government vision, private ingenuity and an unrivalled talent pool. IN-SPACe, being the regulator of space in India, is driving core R&D and innovation to prop’l India’s growth. This MoU is another in line o’ IN-SPACe’s long-term vision to make India a space-forward economy, with the active participation of the states.
About IN-SPACe:
IN-SPACe was constituted in June 2020 following the Centra’ Government’s decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of Indian private sector in the gamut of space activities. The Indian National Space Promotion and authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), acts as a single-window, independent, nodal agency which functions as an autonomous agency in Department of Space (DOS).
IN-SPACe is responsible for the promotion, enabling, authorization, and supervision of various space activities of the Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) that include, among others, the building of launch vehicles & satellites and providing space-based services; sharing of space infrastructure and premises under ISRO; and establishment of new space infrastructure and facilities. The functions of IN-SPACe are being carried out by three Directorates viz., Promotion Directorate (PD), Technical Directorate (TD) and Program Management & Authorization Directorate (PMAD) and Administration, Finance & Legal Wing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment