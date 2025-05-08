403
AKCEL GP plans to make UAE an international hub of Motorsports
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, UAE; May 7, 2025: AKCEL GP, a UAE-based motorsport team, today unveiled its long-term vision to position the UAE as a global hub of motorsports by developing local talent and placing them on the world’s top racing circuit– – with the UAE flag flying high. An increasing number of UAE nationals and residents are taking an active part in both amateur and professional car racing activities that will support the team in achieving this.
AKCEL GP, a UAE subsidiary of the UK-based AKCEL Group is deploying significant resources to train and nurture local and regional talents in order to prepare them to win at international racing circuits. It has recently unveiled its team members for a number of global racing events that will reinforce the’UAE’s position at a much higher level in these circuits.
The AKCEL GP Ac–demy – a dedicated training p–atform – plays a pivotal role in this journey. It offers you’g drivers’ world-class instruction, access to cutting-edge tools and data analytics, and expert mentorship to refine their performance. The Academy is central’to the team’s mission of building a sustainable talent pipeline in the region.
“Sooner than later, we could see young Emirati motorsports professionals lift the Formula 1 racing titl”,” Amit Kaushal, Chairman of AKCEL Group, sa“s. “The UAE has already invested heavily in building a motorsports ecosystem, and we are witnessing young Emirati boys and girls enrolling in various training centres to learn car racing to compete in international circuits. AKCEL GP is here to accelerate that pace, and we are committed to investing further to ensure that the UAE flag rises higher in global motor”port.”
AKCEL GP has already started making headlines since it officially entered the global racing arena in January this year. Competing in the Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC), and Formula 4 (F4) series, ’he team’s entry marks a significant milestone for the UAE.
The stellar performance of its homegrown talents has earned AKCEL a substantial presence in Formula Three (F3), underscoring its commitment to transforming ambitious motorsport enthusiasts into skilled, competitive drivers on international platforms. Through strategic collaborations and long-term career investment, AKCEL identifies, supports, and develops emerging racing talent with a future-focused approach.
Building on this foundation, AKCEL GP is championing a new era of diversity and talent in motorsport. Founded on the principles of acceleration and excellence, the team is redefining the boundaries of performance and inclusivity. Its dynamic roster features rising stars from diverse nationalities, reflecting a deep commitment to nurturing global talent and empowering the next generation of racers.
The team integrates advanced data analytics and telemetry to optimize driver performance while championing sustainable technologies such as energy-efficient systems and lightweight materials. The team’s cars, adhering to FIA standards, reflect AKCEL ’P’s dedication to competitive excellence.
With Alpine Racing collaboration for the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) and FIA-standard Formula 4 vehicles designed for cost efficiency and fairness, AKCEL GP is equipped to challenge the best on circuits worldwide. With circuits spanning Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, AKCEL GP aims to connect with a diverse global audience while offering sponsors unparalleled opportunities for global exposure.
The news comes at a time when the GCC region in general and the UAE in particular is witnessing a surge in the number of motorsports events taking place across the country where the number of participants – both male and femal– – are growing every month.
From no motorsports facilities in 2004, the GCC currently holds more than a hundred motorsports events and car racing championships every year where thousands of local and regional participants compete against each other.
Revenue in the sports cars market in the GCC is projected to reach US$2 billion (Dh7.3 billion) in 2025 while sales of sports cars in the region is expected to reach 28,400 in 2029, according to Statista – a global market intelligence provider.
Starting from go-karting to desert drive, amateur to professional racin– – the region has it all, including two global venues for the annual Formula 1 racing circuits in Bahrain International Circuit and Yas Marina Formula 1 racetrack. Besides, Dubai Autodrome at the Dubai Motor City hosts a large race track where amateurs and professionals practice to hone their skills to achieve greater success in professional racing.
Although the region is yet to claim a significant share in the US$10.79 billion global motorsports market, its share is growing due to the high level of interest in motorsports among the local population in the GCC countries as they constantly seek greater thrill.
“With the availability of great facilities and large corporates coming forward to patronize local talents in the racing circuits, we are now seeing greater corporate engagement in support of local motorsport”,” Amit Kaushal sa“s, “It is a matter of time for this motorsports movement to see a greater number of Emirati national players help the sector grow faster.
“We are actively engaging with all stakeholders including government authorities, sports bodies, corporate world and the academia to help the industry evolve. The interest among the young Emiratis and expatriates is very high and we see a great opportunity to position the UAE as a true powerhouse in the global racing la”dscape.”
