“Ikiru” is to be show in Iran
(MENAFN) It was said that the two hours’ movie is due at seven p.m at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF as it will be featuring Persian subtitles.
The motion picture discusses Tokyo’s fatal illness and what he has to endure, and while he does so, he is in his last pursuit of some sense of what this all means.
This script for the movie was relatively taken from Leo Tolstoy's 1886 novella named “The Death of Ivan Ilyich”.
The movie important motifs are about learning how to live with this illness, the unusualness of the government, and familyhood crumbling in Japan, which is a topic of discussion among academics and analysis have been the subject of analysis in academia and among critics.
