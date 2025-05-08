403
Dubai to Host Inaugural Pickleball Open 2025
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE — Dubai is set to make regional sports history as it hosts the inaugural Pickleball Open 2025 from May 8 to 11 — a major international event marking the professional debut of Pickleball in the Middle East. Backed by the Dubai Sports Council, the tournament is being organized by Sport Spirit Fed (SSF) Events in collaboration with Global Sports, and will take place at Pickleturf Dubai, the city’s newly launched premier Pickleball venue located in Port Rashid.
An official press conference, held on May 6 at Dubai Sports Council head quarter, brought together leaders from the realms of sports, entertainment, and government, heralding the arrival of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports in the UAE.
Khalid Al Awar, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for sporting excellence. Our support for the Pickleball Open 2025 aligns with our vision to promote emerging sports and encourage an active, healthy lifestyle across all segments of society. We are proud to be part of this pioneering initiative, which marks another milestone in the growth of sports in the emirate.”
Global Sports: Leading the Pickleball Surge
Spearheading the event is India-based Global Sports, a prominent force reshaping the Pickleball landscape across South Asia and now extending its reach to the Gulf. The initiative is led by a visionary group of founders — Hemal Jain, Yuvraj Ruia, Shashank Khaitan, Niraj Jain, Suresh Bhansali, and Divyesh Jain — who are committed to propelling Pickleball onto the global stage, including aspirations for Olympic inclusion.
Adding star power to the initiative is renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has joined Global Sports as a partner. His involvement bridges the worlds of sport and entertainment, amplifying the tournament’s appeal to a wide-ranging international audience.
Pickleturf Dubai: A Home for Innovation and Inclusion
The entire tournament will be hosted at Pickleturf Dubai — the UAE’s first dedicated professional Pickleball venue — born from a local partnership between Anam Mirza and Kashif Ali. Designed to serve both elite athletes and enthusiastic newcomers, Pickleturf offers a world-class facility in one of Dubai’s most iconic waterfront destinations.
More than 275 players from over 15 countries — including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Iran, Vietnam, and India — will compete in this high-energy event, showcasing Pickleball’s rapid global expansion and inclusive nature.
An Event Fueled by Vision and Global Expertise
Sport Spirit Fed (SSF) Events, renowned for delivering top-tier tennis, cricket, and football experiences across the UAE, is managing the event under the leadership of Mohammad Saif. With its proven record of excellence, SSF is poised to deliver a standout edition of the Pickleball Open.
Global tennis icon Sania Mirza voiced her support:
“Pickleball is one of the most inclusive and fastest-growing sports globally. It’s amazing to see Global Sports and Dubai come together to champion this movement. I’m proud to be part of something that will shape the future of sport in this region.”
Karan Johar added:
“This isn’t just about sport — it’s about culture, innovation, and community. I’m thrilled to be part of a team introducing something so dynamic to the Middle East.”
Shashank Khaitan, Founder of Global Sports, stated:
“We are honored to launch Dubai’s first Pickleball Open. This is just the beginning of a bold, exciting chapter in international sport.”
A Long-Term Vision for the Region
Looking ahead, Global Sports has announced plans to develop three international Pickleball IPs based in Dubai, focusing on tourism, youth engagement, and international competitiveness. The goal: to position Dubai as a year-round destination for Pickleball and a major contributor to the sport’s global growth.
As the tournament kicks off tomorrow, Dubai is ready to welcome the world to a celebration of athleticism, culture, and innovation. Pickleball Open 2025 is more than a competition — it’s the launch of a movement.
