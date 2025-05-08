SATO Corporation Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2025: Tight Competition Continues – The Rental Market Remains Oversupplied
|1–3/2025
|1–3/2024
|1–12/2024
|Net sales, EUR million
|77.2
|74.7
|304.1
|Number of rental apartments, pcs
|25,848
|25,560
|25,849
|Investment property, EUR million
|4,973.9
|4,914.5
|4,971.4
|Housing investments, EUR million
|3.9
|12.8
|48.6
|Under construction, pcs
|0
|257
|0
|Average rent at the end of the review period, €/m2/month
|18.53
|18.21
|18.40
|Cash earnings (CE), EUR million
|22.8
|25.5
|88.2
|Shareholders' equity, EUR million
|2,615.1
|2,538.7
|2,599.8
Outlook
According to the end-of-2024 forecast of the Bank of Finland, Finland is gradually moving out of recession. The start of economic recovery is, however, slow and affected by uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
Inflation has remained low in Finland over the period under review due to factors including the fall of the average interest rate on housing loans and interest rates on consumer credits. Consumer confidence remained weak and expectations for personal finances as well as the Finnish economy had not improved and remained subdued. Intent to buy a home was at a level below normal.
The economic uncertainty and the shadow cast over the economy by rapid trade and geopolitical changes are still slowing down recovery in construction. In addition, the number of unsold new homes is large.
In the rental market, competition for good tenants continues and the imbalance between supply and demand does not currently enable any large-scale commencement of newbuild rental housing construction.
Urbanisation and immigration are continuing, and dense urban housing is still becoming increasingly popular. VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland estimates that the housing production need for the next couple of decades is up to 35,000 new homes, whereas the figure in 2023 was historically low at around 21,000.
A level of housing construction below the long-term need may lead to a switch from oversupply to a shortage of housing in growth centres. Economic growth, urbanisation and growing immigration need to be supported by rental homes close to good public transport connections and services. Sufficient housing production, which requires a steady increase in production volumes and contributions by all housing actors, must be ensured in Finland in the decades ahead.
In line with its majority shareholder's operating model, SATO Corporation will not publish guidance on its 2025 earnings. The parent company of Balder Finska Otas AB is Fastighets AB Balder, which is quoted on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
For more information, please contact:
CEO Antti Aarnio, tel. +358 20 134 4200, ...
CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 20 134 4226, ...
SATO Corporation
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.
SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary.
