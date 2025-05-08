403
MSTV OTT Channel Of Marwah Studios Joins Hands With Travel World Online To Promote Tourism
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – MSTV OTT Channel, the digital wing of Marwah Studios, has officially entered into a partnership with Travel World Online, a prominent travel TV station led by Anil Sharma. The collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting tourism across India and the rest of the world.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“We represent a large number of countries in India as their cultural ambassadors, and one of our key objectives is to promote tourism among these nations. Special programs on television and radio under this partnership will significantly enhance tourism activities globally.”
Tourism consultant and writer Anil Sharma of Travel World Online added,“This partnership will open new avenues for showcasing unique travel destinations and experiences to a worldwide audience.”
Sushil Bharti, Director of MSTV, also voiced his support, emphasizing the strategic importance of this initiative in aligning cultural diplomacy with tourism growth.
The initiative will be further supported by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, which will contribute content and academic expertise to enrich the programming.
This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening India's role as a global tourism hub through innovative media collaborations.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
