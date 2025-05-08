403
UN Warns Of N. Korea's Boost Of Nuclear, Missile Prog.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 8 (KUNA) -- A UN official has warned that North Korea's intensifying its nuclear and missile program was a blatant violation of the international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, expressed concern in a statement before the UNSC late Wednesday over North Korea's growing nuclear ambition and its ballistic missile tests.
He said Pyongyang was determined to develop nuclear and missile capabilities, including tactical nuclear warheads, military satellites and building nuclear-powered submarines.
North Korea's desire to acquire nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program was "undermining" international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, he said.
Khiari called for compliance with the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) and the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and urged Pyongyang to sign and ratify the NPT.
He urged member countries to fully abide by the UNSC resolutions related to North Korea.
Khiari said the situation remained "tense" in the Korean peninsula amidst military activities and rising nuclear risks.
He also called upon North Korea to allow return of the UN team to offer support for the North Korean people. (end) ast
