Global Police Leaders, Decision-Makers, And Technology Experts To Convene In Dubai

7 May 2025, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Police has finalised preparations the World Police Summit 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The summit will commence next Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will run for three days, bringing together police leaders, law enforcement agencies, global experts, and prominent international organizations to discuss the future of policing and global security cooperation.

This came during the press conference organized by Dubai Police to announce the details of the global event, with the participation of Brigadier Dr. Saleh Rashed AlHamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Leadership at Dubai Police; Lt. Col. Dr. Rashid Hamdan AlGhafri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police and Secretary-General of the World Police Summit; Sami Aqeel Abdullah, Senior Vice President of Outstation Airport Services and Business Support at Emirates Airline; Major Dr. Mohammed Jamal Al Tamimi, Member of the World Police Summit Secretariat Board; Captain Marwan Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of the Awards Team at the Summit; Lieutenant Khalifa Al Fuqaei, Director of the Summit Executive Office; and Afroz Abro, Project Director, along with a number of officers, partners, sponsors, and media representatives.

Brigadier Dr. Saleh Rashed AlHamrani welcomed attendees, emphasizing that the World Police Summit has become one of the leading international platforms for discussing the future of policing. He noted that Dubai Police adopts a proactive approach to enhancing security and safety, and aims to open new avenues for cooperation among global law enforcement entities through the Summit. He added: 'This year's summit, themed 'Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing', will feature over 300 speakers and global experts, alongside top decision-makers in the security field. Together, they will address emerging security challenges and explore innovative solutions, contributing to the foundations of global safety and stability.'

He added: 'This summit is not merely an international event for law enforcement professionals; it is a strategic platform that reinforces our ongoing commitment to enhancing community safety and developing our policing capabilities in line with technological and digital advancements, while upholding the principles of justice and transparency set by our wise leadership. Our goal is to reinforce Dubai's role as a central hub for international security cooperation, encourage knowledge exchange on contemporary security issues, and build long-term strategic partnerships that address growing global challenges, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, organized crime, and the use of artificial intelligence in policing operations.'

The summit has seen significant growth since inception, welcoming over 17,000 visitors across the past three editions. This year, it expects to see record-breaking attendance due to increased international interest, with a 25% year-on-year growth in participation from global leaders, exhibitors, delegates, and visitors.

Brigadier Dr. Saleh Rashed AlHamrani also highlighted that the fourth edition will see a major expansion in the number of conference tracks, growing from seven to twelve in 2025. The World Police Summit Awards have also seen a notable rise in interest, with a 200% increase in nominations, reflecting the importance of recognizing individuals and institutions that uphold safety and integrity.

He added: 'This year's summit also introduces three new zones, including an Academic Zone, featuring leading universities and police institutes, the Startup Zone, highlighting the role of innovation in supporting community security, and the Demonstration Hub that will showcase real-world policing scenarios to test technical and operational capabilities.'

For his part, Lt. Col. Dr. Rashid Hamdan AlGhafri presented the summit agenda, stating that the event features panel discussions and workshops covering all aspects of policing, including advanced technologies, innovation in law enforcement, and modern police leadership.

He said: 'The summit serves as an exceptional platform to exchange knowledge and explore best practices in the policing and security sectors, with participation from prominent international organizations such as INTERPOL, Europol, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.' He confirmed that key topics include the practical applications of artificial intelligence, information security, crisis and disaster management, as well as special sessions on security in smart cities.

Lt. Col. AlGhafri further noted that this year's edition will feature the largest exhibition of its kind in the region, stating: 'The International Exhibition for Policing and Law Enforcement will bring together over 170 exhibitors, including companies and institutions specialized in security solutions and cutting-edge policing technologies. The exhibition offers an interactive platform to showcase the latest innovations in data analysis, smart systems, drones, and rapid response technologies.'

AlGhafri also praised the vital role of strategic partners and sponsors in providing the technical support that enhances the effectiveness of the security ecosystem. He emphasized that the summit presents a unique opportunity to strengthen global partnerships in the security sector and affirmed that the ongoing success of this global event reflects Dubai's prominent position as a leading host of international security events.

Now in its fourth edition, the World Police Summit 2025 continues to establish itself as a premier global platform that convenes senior police and security leaders, law enforcement professionals, and experts from around the world. Together, they will discuss the latest global developments and explore strategies to advance community safety. A major international exhibition will highlight the latest technologies, artificial intelligence systems, and innovations that support modern policing, reaffirming Dubai Police's commitment to driving international cooperation and embedding innovation.

The summit also serves as a unique platform to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, while building law enforcement capacity to address evolving challenges. It promotes an interactive and professional environment reflecting the spirit of global partnership and aims to empower the next generation of young police professionals through dynamic training and knowledge-sharing programs. Furthermore, it underscores the critical role of women in security, affirming the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in shaping the future of policing both locally and globally.

Sponsors of the 2025 edition include: du as the Telecommunications and Technology Partner; Samsung and the Advanced Technology Research Council as Platinum Sponsors; Emirates Airline as the Official Carrier; Al Tayer Motors – Defender as the Official Vehicle Partner; INKAS Armored and AKSUM as Leaders in Armored Vehicles; Presight as the Leading Industry Partner; and Hills Advertising as the Official Outdoor Advertising Partner. Other distinguished contributors include MVP Tech, Dynatrace, SAS, Hikvision, Dahua Technology, and Esri, whose support significantly enhances the summit's regional and international impact.