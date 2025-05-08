Interim Report, January - March, 2025: Sinch AB

Gross profit growth in all regions

January–March 2025



Net sales increased by 4 percent to SEK 7,049m (6,792), corresponding to 3 percent organic growth.

Gross profit increased by 4 percent to SEK 2,408m (2,312), corresponding to 2 percent organic growth. All regions and product categories reported organic gross profit growth.

EBITDA decreased by SEK 4 percent to SEK 740 (768), corresponding to 7 percent organic decline.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12 percent till SEK 889m (794), corresponding to 8 percent organic increase.

The loss after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK -47m (-90).

Cash flow from operations after investments was SEK -104m (424) and negatively affected by a temporary working capital increase.

Free cash flow per share, rolling 12 months, was SEK 2.15 (1.80). Cash conversation rolling 12 months was 50 percent. Net debt in relation to rolling 12 months adjusted EBITDA was 1.4 (2.0).

Significant events during the quarter



IDC recognized Sinch as a leader in CPaaS.

Sinch launched the RCS Business enablement service - a solution that helps operators launch and manage RCS for Business.

Sinch expanded its partnership with Verizon to provide RCS for Business Messaging to Verizon customers. Sinch co-founder Robert Gerstmann was appointed acting CPO as Sean O'Neal left Sinch.

Significant events after the end of the quarter



Jonas Dahlberg joined Sinch as new CFO on April 1.

Sinch published the 2024 Annual report.

The board of directors has asked for authorization for up to 10 percent share buybacks from the general meeting.

Sinch announced partnerships with OneReach. Omdia named Sinch a CPaaS leader.

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice, and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded on NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. XSTO:SINCH. Read more at sinch .

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on May 8, 2025, at 7:30 AM CEST.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. The report has not been reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

