Fatal Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives in India
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand as a helicopter plummeted to the ground, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals, according to state media reports. A news outlet further indicated that one additional person was "seriously" wounded in the incident, which occurred near the Ganganani hot springs within the Uttarkashi district.
Authorities have confirmed their presence at the crash site, with “administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site.” The chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has directed local administrators to extend all necessary assistance to the injured survivor and to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami conveyed his concern, stating, "I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored." The exact cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation.
